Borderlands Mexico: Exports of Mexican-made trucks to US fall 54% in January

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Exports of Mexican-made trucks to US fall 54% in January; Alliant Insurance acquires trucking portfolio, opens Laredo office.
Exports of Mexican-made trucks to U.S. fall 54% in January
Mexico’s heavy-duty truck exports to the U.S. — a critical barometer for North American freight — dropped sharply in January, potentially flashing an early warning sign for cross-border trade flows in 2026.
Mexico exported 5,076 heavy vehicles in January, down 53.8% year over year, according to data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography. The U.S.remained by far the primary destination, accounting for 94.2% of those exports, or 4,783 units.
“The tariff uncertainty and volatility we experienced in 2025 have impacted the industry,” Alejandro Osorio, director of public affairs for Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor-Trailer Manufacturers (Anpact) said during a news conference on Wednesday.
“Once the variables stabilize and once the transportation companies assess the costs involved, we believe the market could return to a growth trajectory. Once the U.S. economy resumes growth, there will be more purchases.”
The 16 members of Anpact in Mexico are Freightliner, Kenworth, Navistar, Hino, International, DINA, MAN SE, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Scania, Shacman Trucks, Foton, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Daimler Buses Mexico and Volkswagen Buses.
The export slump came alongside a steep contraction in domestic manufacturing output. Mexico produced 6,793 heavy vehicles in January, a 51.9% drop compared to 14,108 units in the same month last year.
Osorio said the slowdown could also affect employment in the country’s trucking sector.
“The impact on employment is a worrying issue, and at Anpact we will work to reverse this trend, confident that the sector’s recovery will bring new job opportunities for the benefit of Mexicans,” Osorio said.
Osorio also urged the Mexican government to accelerate fleet-renewal programs — noting the average heavy-truck fleet age in Mexico is 19 years — and to curb imports of used heavy trucks from the U.S., which they argue distort the domestic market.
Freightliner was the top truck producer and exporter in Mexico in January, producing 3,743 trucks, a 53% year-over-year decline. The truck maker exported 3,556 units during January, a 50% year-over-year decrease.
International Trucks Inc. was the No. 2 producer and exporter during the month, manufacturing 1,970 trucks, a 50% year-over-year decrease. The truck maker’s exports fell 56% year-over-year to 1,445 units during the month.
China-based Daimay opens first auto plant in Mexico
China-based automotive components supplier Daimay has opened its first manufacturing facility in Coahuila as part of a broader plan to expand production in northern Mexico.
The plant, located in the town of Parras de la Fuente, represents an investment of more than$46.5 million; and is the first of three facilities the company plans to develop in the municipality.
State officials said the full three-plant project is expected to generate up to 2,500 direct jobs once operations reach full production capacity.
The facility will focus on the manufacture of automotive interior components clients such as General Motors and Tesla.
Alliant Insurance acquires trucking portfolio, opens Laredo office
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired the for-hire trucking portfolio of Laredo Commercial Insurance Agency and established an office in Laredo, Texas, focused on cross-border transportation risk.
As part of the deal, Steven Cadena joined Alliant Transportation as vice president, according to a news release. Cadena brings more than a decade of experience in commercial trucking insurance in Laredo, serving companies operating in cross-border trade.
Laredo Commercial Insurance Agency is the third Texas-based agency to join Alliant in recent months, following acquisitions in Mercedes and Friendswood, as the firm broadens its footprint across key transportation hubs in the state.
“Combined with our integrated technology platforms and telematics, which are helping to improve clients’ insurability and risk outcomes, Alliant Transportation continues to strengthen our foothold in cross-border markets that are integral to international trade,” Lisa Paul, executive vice president of Alliant Transportation, said in a statement.
Alliant is based in Irvine, California. The company is a specialty insurance broker for various industries and has more than 10,000 employees.