Borderlands Mexico: Exports of Mexican-made trucks to US fall 54% in January

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Exports of Mexican-made trucks to US fall 54% in January; Alliant Insurance acquires trucking portfolio, opens Laredo office.

Mexico’s heavy-duty truck exports to the U.S. — a critical barometer for North American freight — dropped sharply in January, potentially flashing an early warning sign for cross-border trade flows in 2026.

Mexico exported 5,076 heavy vehicles in January, down 53.8% year over year, according to data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography. The U.S.remained by far the primary destination, accounting for 94.2% of those exports, or 4,783 units.

“The tariff uncertainty and volatility we experienced in 2025 have impacted the industry,” Alejandro Osorio, director of public affairs for Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor-Trailer Manufacturers (Anpact) said during a news conference on Wednesday.