Borderlands Mexico: Mexican government unveils $540M industrial hub to lure investments

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexican government unveils $540M industrial hub to lure investments; Mexico hits $3B in new foreign investment during Q2; and U.S. launches labor dispute against Mexican meatpacker.

Mexican government unveils $540M industrial hub to lure investments

Mexican authorities have begun construction of the Wellness Development Hub in Huamantla, the first of 15 regional centers designed to spur industry, services, and tourism through domestic and foreign investment.

The $540 million project will span 131 acres in Huamantla, about 116 miles east of Mexico City.

“The physical construction of the hub itself will be completed in February 2026,” Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday during a news conference. “It will be the first to be completed, with 80% of its surface area already committed to companies from Mexico, Germany, and North America.”