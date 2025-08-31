Borderlands Mexico: Mexican government unveils $540M industrial hub to lure investments

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexican government unveils $540M industrial hub to lure investments; Mexico hits $3B in new foreign investment during Q2; and U.S. launches labor dispute against Mexican meatpacker.
Mexican government unveils $540M industrial hub to lure investments
Mexican authorities have begun construction of the Wellness Development Hub in Huamantla, the first of 15 regional centers designed to spur industry, services, and tourism through domestic and foreign investment.
The $540 million project will span 131 acres in Huamantla, about 116 miles east of Mexico City.
“The physical construction of the hub itself will be completed in February 2026,” Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday during a news conference. “It will be the first to be completed, with 80% of its surface area already committed to companies from Mexico, Germany, and North America.”
The 15 hubs form part of Plan México, President Claudia Sheinbaum’s national growth strategy, which seeks to attract $277 billion in combined domestic and foreign investment by 2030.
“Plan México aims to produce more for the domestic market — yes, for exports, but also for the domestic market,” Sheinbaum said at the same event. “The development centers for well-being are a national planning effort.”
Initial investors in the Huamantla hub include German auto parts maker Knipping Automotive, Mexico-based Comercializadora Ragón, and U.S.-based Integrated Services and Senior Management Administration.
Knipping Automotive recently opened a $19 million plant in Huamantla, its third facility in the area, employing 150 people to produce automotive interior plastics.
In August, the government also announced another Wellness Development Hub in the city of Morelia, backed by an initial $54 million investment.
Other hubs will be located in San José Chiapa, in the state of Puebla, and Nezahualcóyotl, a municipality located adjacent to the east side of Mexico City.
In total, the 15 hubs will be established across 14 states, with projections to generate 300,000 jobs and contribute 1.5% of gross domestic product during Sheinbaum’s administration, which ends in 2030.
Mexico hits $3B in new foreign investment during Q2
Mexico attracted $3.15 billion in new foreign direct investment (FDI) in the second quarter of 2025, a 246% increase from the same period last year, the Ministry of Economy reported.
Total FDI inflows in the first half of 2025 reached $34.27 billion, up 10.2% from 2024, marking a fifth consecutive year of record foreign investment. Reinvested profits made up 84.4% of inflows, new investments 9.2%, and intercompany accounts 6.4%.
The United States led investors with 42.9% of total inflows, followed by Spain, Canada, Germany, and Japan, with the top five countries contributing 73.3% of FDI. North America alone accounted for 48% of inflows.
Geographically, five states captured nearly 80% of investment, with Mexico City receiving more than half. By sector, manufacturing led at 36%, followed by financial services at 26.7%, with construction and mining around 7% each.
U.S. launches labor dispute against Mexican meatpacker
The U.S. has requested that Mexico investigate Alimentos Grole, a meatpacking plant in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, over allegations of denying workers the right to organize.
A petition filed Thursday claims the company threatened and dismissed employees to discourage union activity and promoted a company-aligned internal union.
“The United States has suspended liquidation of unliquidated entries of goods from the Alimentos Grole facility, which processes pork and chicken products,” the U.S. Trade Representative said in a news release.
Mexico has 10 days to decide whether to review the case and 45 days to investigate and report its findings.