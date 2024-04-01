Borderlands Mexico: Saia partners with Mexican carrier for cross-border service

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia Inc. announced a new partnership with Fletes Mexico, one of the largest trucking companies south of the border.

Fletes Mexico’s less-than-truckload division, Carga Express, and Saia will provide cross-border freight transport for customers. Saia will service Carga Express’ shipments entering the U.S., while Carga Express will transport Saia’s freight traveling into Mexico.

“Our customers will benefit from Carga Express’ network of distribution centers and commitment to providing leading LTL service into and across Mexico,” Saia Vice President of International Juan Barroso said in a news release.

Johns Creek, Georgia-based Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) operates 194 terminals across the country, handling over 33,000 daily shipments. Near the border, Saia has terminals in El Paso, Laredo, and La Feria, Texas; San Diego and El Centro, California; and Tucson, Arizona.