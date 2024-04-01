Borderlands Mexico: Saia partners with Mexican carrier for cross-border service

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia Inc. announced a new partnership with Fletes Mexico, one of the largest trucking companies south of the border.
Fletes Mexico’s less-than-truckload division, Carga Express, and Saia will provide cross-border freight transport for customers. Saia will service Carga Express’ shipments entering the U.S., while Carga Express will transport Saia’s freight traveling into Mexico.
“Our customers will benefit from Carga Express’ network of distribution centers and commitment to providing leading LTL service into and across Mexico,” Saia Vice President of International Juan Barroso said in a news release.
Johns Creek, Georgia-based Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) operates 194 terminals across the country, handling over 33,000 daily shipments. Near the border, Saia has terminals in El Paso, Laredo, and La Feria, Texas; San Diego and El Centro, California; and Tucson, Arizona.
Juarez, Mexico-based Fletes Mexico is the fifth-largest trucking company in the country. The company has more than 1,800 tractors and 4,200 trailers, according to T21. Carga Express has terminals in Juarez, Nuevo Laredo, Guadalajara, Monterrey, San Luis Potosi, Queretaro and Puebla.
“Our customers will greatly benefit from Saia’s extensive network of terminals around the U.S. and with access to our network throughout Mexico, we will be able to offer Saia’s U.S. customers unparalleled north and southbound cross-border services,” Miguel Gomez, CEO of Fletes Mexico, said in a statement.
Saia plans to open 15 to 20 new terminals this year, according to the news release. In February, Saia announced a $1 billion capital expenditures plan outlined in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report.
“These terminals, once opened, will allow us to provide direct coverage in new markets, add density in existing markets and serve as replacement terminals for some of our existing leased and owned facilities,” Fritz Holzgrefe, Saia’s president and CEO, said during an earnings call with analysts Feb. 2.
