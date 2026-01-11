Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: Tariff noise to stay loud in 2026, Flexport warns importers; Echo Global Logistics launches EchoXBorder; and LS Cable & System USA opens logistics hub near Port Houston.

Tariff noise to stay loud in 2026, Flexport warns importers

Global logistics provider Flexport expects trade policy volatility to persist in 2026, but warned importers not to equate aggressive tariff announcements with the actual duties they will pay.

During a recent “Tariff Trends 2026” webinar on Thursday, Flexport executives said the Trump administration has repeatedly paired headline-grabbing tariff proposals with delays, carve-outs and exemptions that soften their impact on consumer prices and supply chains.

“I think tariffs will continue, but I think … they’re going to be restrained compared to the rhetoric [from the Trump administration],” said Marcus Eeman, Flexport’s director of customs.