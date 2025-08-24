Borderlands Mexico: Tariffs drive job losses at Mexico’s border factories

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Tariffs drive job losses at Mexico’s border factories; Echo Global Logistics joins U.S. Customs trade security program; and Mexico sets record with $34B in foreign investment over two years.

Tariffs drive job losses at Mexico’s border factories

Mexico’s maquiladora industry is facing mounting pressure from U.S. tariffs, with factories shedding tens of thousands of jobs in June.

The Manufacturing, Maquiladora, and Export Services Industry (IMMEX) program reported a 2.4% year-over-year decline in employment, with 76,800 jobs lost in June. Total employment across IMMEX factories dropped to 3.2 million workers.

The manufacturing sector saw a 2.9% reduction in personnel, while subcontracted workers fell sharply — down 22.7% compared to June 2024.