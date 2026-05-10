Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: Trade, trucking dominate Port of Eagle Pass annual summit; Avant Technology receives Texas grant for Pharr factory expansion; and SEG Solar to build 4 GW solar module factory in Houston.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Nearshoring growth, cross-border infrastructure investment and ongoing driver capacity concerns were among the top issues discussed during the “State of the Trucking Industry” panel at the 2026 Port of Eagle Pass Trade Summit on Thursday.

The annual summit, hosted by the City of Eagle Pass, Texas, and WorldCity Inc., brought together more than 500 trade stakeholders focused on trade growth and infrastructure development along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Representing FreightWaves, Noi Mahoney moderated the panel discussion featuring Jazz Sidhu, vice president of operations at Fisher Brothers Trucking and Logistics; and Jeff Langloss, vice president of policy, regulatory affairs and safety compliance at the Texas Trucking Association.

The Port of Eagle Pass consists of international vehicle bridges, a rail bridge and a foreign trade zone connecting Eagle Pass with Piedras Negras, Mexico. The trade corridor has become increasingly important as manufacturers continue shifting production closer to the U.S. market.

According to WorldCity data, Eagle Pass ranked as the nation’s 10th-largest border crossing by trade volume in March and handled $3.77 billion in total trade.

Nearshoring drives cross-border expansion

When asked about the biggest trends shaping trucking and cross-border trade in 2026, Sidhu pointed to nearshoring and the need for expanded freight infrastructure.

“For me, I think it’s nearshoring, right? Where we’ve got manufacturers looking at geographically closer countries that they can move their operations to,” Sidhu said during the panel. “And then what follows is the infrastructure that’s needed when they are moving their operations to other countries, especially in Mexico, and now having to expand facilities and infrastructure in the port of Eagle Pass.”

Langloss, a former truck driver and longtime Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration official, said the rapid growth of cross-border freight has transformed Eagle Pass and the broader North American supply chain over the past four decades.

“I think something that comes to mind to me is just this growth,” Langloss said. “The growth of the trans-Canadian border … it helps not only Eagle Pass and important cities, but I think it helps the U.S., Mexico, Canada.”

Langloss also shared an anecdote about hauling freight through Eagle Pass roughly 40 years ago, when drivers from the U.S. and Mexico would simply exchange trailers at the border with little technology or electronic documentation involved.

Sidhu said Fisher Brothers Trucking and Logistics has been expanding operations into Eagle Pass because of the region’s long-term growth potential and shorter border wait times compared to some larger crossings.

“We are moving our infrastructure here to Eagle Pass because it’s growing, right?” Sidhu said. “We want to be part of the community.”

Sidhu said additional transloading facilities, warehousing capacity and heavy-lift infrastructure will be needed as oversized and industrial freight volumes continue increasing through Eagle Pass.

According to WorldCity data, Eagle Pass, Texas, ranked as the nation’s 10th-largest border crossing by trade volume in March and handled $3.77 billion in total trade. (Photo: City of Eagle Pass)

Eagle Pass emerging as strategic freight gateway

Langloss said one of Eagle Pass’ biggest competitive advantages is speed.

“The wait times at the bridge are so much quicker here than some of the other bridges,” Langloss said.

The panel also focused heavily on trucking industry operational challenges, including non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses, ELD compliance, recruiting qualified drivers and freight capacity constraints.

“For us, capacity, meaning drivers,” Sidhu said when discussing the industry’s biggest pain points. “Especially the impact of non-domiciled CDL holders … rates go up. Customers aren’t happy, but we’re not able to get that product moving as efficiently as we want.”

Langloss said ongoing regulatory changes and compliance uncertainty continue creating challenges for carriers.

“You’ve got equipment that’s brought in 48 states … and then trying to get all that equipment back and changed out before the 60 days, it makes it very tough,” Langloss said, referring to ELD-related compliance deadlines and out-of-service device removals.

The discussion also touched on autonomous trucking, electric trucks and future freight technology.

Sidhu said autonomous trucks could eventually help alleviate driver shortages, but widespread deployment will require significantly more infrastructure investment and maintenance support networks.

“Technology is definitely needed, but the infrastructure is needed to be built around it,” Sidhu said.

Langloss said autonomous trucks could initially become more common on long-haul freight routes, while electric trucks are likely to remain focused on short-haul and last-mile delivery applications in the near term.

Cargo theft, border security remain major concerns

Cargo theft and freight security in Mexico were also highlighted during the panel.

Sidhu said cargo security concerns and restrictions on nighttime driving in certain regions of Mexico can significantly impact delivery times and operational planning for carriers.

Langloss said cargo theft is becoming a national supply chain issue requiring broader federal coordination and legislative action.

The summit also featured discussions on trade, transportation infrastructure, rail freight and customs operations, along with a keynote address by former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

Eagle Pass March 2026 Total trade $3.77 billion YoY total trade change -9.23% Exports $1.00 billion YoY export change -11.71% Imports $2.77 billion YoY import change -8.29% U.S. market share 0.72% National border crossing rank No. 10 Overall U.S. port rank No. 32 Top trade partner Mexico ($3.76B) Top import commodity Commercial vehicles ($682.46M) Top export commodity Motor vehicle parts ($150.17M) Port of Eagle Pass March 2026 trade snapshot.

Avant Technology receives Texas grant for Pharr factory expansion

Avant Technology plans to invest more than $20 million to expand its semiconductor manufacturing facility in Pharr, Texas, after receiving a $4.83 million grant from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund.

The expansion is expected to create 250 jobs in the Rio Grande Valley and increase the company’s ability to manufacture advanced semiconductor assemblies, including solid-state drives and memory modules for automotive, industrial and enterprise markets, according to a news release.

Pflugerville-based Avant Technology said the project will include new construction and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment at the Pharr facility.

SEG Solar to build 4 GW solar module factory in Houston

Houston-based solar manufacturer SEG Solar announced plans to build a new 4-gigawatt solar module manufacturing facility in Houston, expanding the company’s total U.S. production capacity to about 6 GW.

The nearly 500,000-square-foot facility represents an investment of more than $200 million and is expected to create up to 800 jobs, according to a news release. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

SEG Solar said the expansion is part of its long-term localization strategy aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.

Founded in 2021, SEG Solar is headquartered in Houston and said it shipped more than 7.5 GW of solar modules globally by the end of 2025.