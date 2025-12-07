Borderlands Mexico: Trump mulls scrapping USMCA as industry groups push for renewal 

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Trump mulls scrapping USMCA as industry groups push for renewal; DP World opens Querétaro warehouse to support Mexico’s nearshoring boom; and East Coast Warehouse & Distribution launches first Texas operation.

Trump mulls scrapping USMCA as industry groups push for renewal

While major industry groups are urging federal authorities to extend the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) for another full 16-year term, the Trump administration said it is considering scrapping the trade pact and negotiating a new one.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Politico “the president’s view is he only wants deals that are a good deal. The reason why we built a review period into USMCA was in case we needed to revise it, review it or exit it.”

Greer, who discussed the USMCA with Politico’s White House bureau chief Dasha Burns in a podcast episode that aired Friday, said Trump has also raised the idea of negotiating separately with Canada and Mexico and dividing the agreement into two parts.