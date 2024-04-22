Borderlands Mexico: U.S. agricultural imports from Mexico at $8B in 2024

Mexico recorded $9.06 billion in agricultural exports during the first two months of the year, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) and the Bank of Mexico.

The total represents a 9% year-over-year increase from the same period in 2023. The U.S. accounts for almost 90% of Mexico’s export marketplace, importing about $8.1 billion during the first two months of 2024, followed by Canada and China.

Top agricultural and beverage exports from Mexico in January and February included beer ($1.06 billion), tomatoes ($630 million) tequila ($621 million), avocados ($594 million), strawberries and raspberries ($531 million), and peppers ($427 million).

Mexican exports that saw the largest increases overall during the first two months of 2024 included chocolate (72%), coffee and tea (64%), frozen orange juice (62%), guava, mango and mangosteens (49%), grapes (38%), and cattle (36%).