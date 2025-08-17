Borderlands Mexico: US trade with Mexico tops $73B in June

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: US trade with Mexico tops $73B in June; Pharmaceutical maker plans $188M investment in Mexico; and Border agents find $7.6M in meth hidden in shipment of roses.

US trade with Mexico tops $73B in June

Despite ongoing trade uncertainty caused by tariffs, U.S. commerce with Mexico rose 4.4% year-over-year in June to $73 billion.

Canada was the No. 2 trade partner of the U.S. during June at $58 billion, a 9.6% year-over-year decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

China was the third-ranked U.S. trade partner in the month, totaling $28.4 billion, a 36% year-over-year decline.