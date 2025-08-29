BravoTran ups invoicing capabilities with Keystroke.io acquisition

Freight payables automation platform BravoTran announced on Friday that it has acquired Keystroke.io.
Phoenix-based Keystroke.io specializes in automating the accounts receivable processes for the freight forwarding industry. The company’s platform provides users with oversight of outstanding invoices across multiple channels on a single dashboard.
The deal allows BravoTran to streamline both payables and receivables, which it touts as “a first in the industry.”
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“We’re implementing this capability across our customer base to offer an end-to-end solution that brings unified automation to both the payables and receivables functions, saving our customers time and money while positioning BravoTran to become the leading payables automation service for freight forwarders,” said BravoTran CEO Tom Durrenberger in a news release. “There is no other competing product in the market.”
Chicago-based BravoTran is a payables automation platform designed to produce labor efficiencies and improve cash flows for its customers.
“This acquisition is a validation of the innovative product our team has built,” said David Haynes, Keystroke.io co-founder. “BravoTran’s focus on solving real, tangible problems faced by forwarders in managing their finances made them a natural acquirer.”