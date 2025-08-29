BravoTran ups invoicing capabilities with Keystroke.io acquisition

Freight payables automation platform BravoTran announced on Friday that it has acquired Keystroke.io.

Phoenix-based Keystroke.io specializes in automating the accounts receivable processes for the freight forwarding industry. The company’s platform provides users with oversight of outstanding invoices across multiple channels on a single dashboard.

The deal allows BravoTran to streamline both payables and receivables, which it touts as “a first in the industry.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.