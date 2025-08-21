BREAKING: Trump administration immediately pausing all new commercial truck driver work visas

The Trump administration announced Thursday night that it has issued an immediate pause on the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X, “The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.”

Under current regulations, a foreign driver may obtain a U.S. commercial driver’s license but must have an employment authorization document.

Such documents include the temporary H-2B visa, which allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers for temporary, seasonal or nonagricultural jobs. They are valid for up to nine months and require the company to demonstrate a labor shortage or the inability to hire a qualified U.S. worker.