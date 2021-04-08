Building a FreightTech startup in San Diego with Boxton co-founder and CTO Joseph Caprara – FreightWaves Insiders

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Boxton co-founder and CTO Joseph Caprara. How do companies get good quality data and insights out of antiquated systems and processes? The struggle is real in logistics and Caprara is taking the challenge head on…and by the beach in sunny San Diego. We’re also taking a look at the growth of the FreightTech renaissance over the past 5 years and what the future holds for modern solutions like smart contracts. Plus, why the new Star Wars trilogy needs to be remade.

Joe is the Co-Founder and CTO of Boxton, a logistics technology company focused on automating freight operations within the modern supply chain. Before starting Boxton Joe spent 10+ years in management consulting with Accenture, where he ran a rescue and recovery team to help distressed enterprise transformation programs. After his time with Accenture he worked at Qualcomm as a part of their IT Mergers and Acquisitions team performing due diligence and integration activities for prospective purchases. Joe is a graduate of the University of Maryland R.H. Smith School of Business and currently resides in San Diego, CA with his wife Jenna and dog Teagan.

Outside of work, Joe is an amateur photographer, rock climber, and IT geek. He is always looking to connect with other like-minded (or not so like-minded) individuals, especially if involved in the Startup community.

