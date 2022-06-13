BulkLoads founders launch insurance group

BulkLoads.com founders Jared Flinn and Matt Fredin are set to unveil a new company focused on insurance for bulk transporters as they continue to build out the BulkLoads ecosystem of services.

Bulk Insurance Group will officially launch on Wednesday and provide insurance coverage for both the transportation and commercial sectors.

“Our goal 11 years ago and still today is to help the needs of small trucking businesses. Insurance is a requirement and we want to solve the pain points by providing expert industry knowledge and outstanding customer service. We know this industry,” Flinn said.

Bulk Insurance Group will be led by CEO Larry Hurt.

“I’m unbelievably humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Bulk Insurance Group team. We exist with one goal in mind, which is to better serve the transportation, agriculture and commodity industries through strategic insurance partnerships and industry knowledge,” Hurt said.

Hurt has spent a number of years in transportation and risk management solutions, including two years as a supply chain consultant at C.H. Robinson and nearly four years as a risk adviser for BXS Insurance.

Bulk Insurance Group’s Transportation practice provides insurance coverage for fleets of all sizes in the following operations: hopper bottom, end dump, live bottom, walking floor, pneumatic, tanker, auger, belt, B-train, convertible, belly dump, dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, driveaway, hazardous materials, intermodal, LTL and passenger carriers.

Coverage includes auto liability, physical damage insurance, motor truck cargo, non-trucking liability insurance, general liability insurance and cyber liability insurance.

The insurance group is also looking to cover the industries that support transportation. These include warehouse and distribution; manufacturing; wholesale; construction; food processing and packaging; machinery and equipment; feed, grain and pet food; agrochemicals and fertilizer; and property.

BulkLoads.com started as a load board for bulk haulers in the agricultural markets before expanding into other bulk commodities, including bulk liquids. The app followed and the company has been steadily adding features and functionality since. The company also offers quick-pay services and a board of available trucks, among other features. The company facilitated the movement of over $9 billion in commodities in 2021 and was on pace to easily surpass that this year, having already achieved $4 billion by April.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months