NewsTrucking

BulkLoads founders launch insurance group

New firm will focus on transportation and commercial coverage

Photo of Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Monday, June 13, 2022
2 minutes read
hopper truck hauling grain
BulkLoads.com founders Jared Flinn and Matt Fredin continue to expand their service offerings, launching Bulk Insurance Group this week. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

BulkLoads.com founders Jared Flinn and Matt Fredin are set to unveil a new company focused on insurance for bulk transporters as they continue to build out the BulkLoads ecosystem of services.

Bulk Insurance Group will officially launch on Wednesday and provide insurance coverage for both the transportation and commercial sectors.

“Our goal 11 years ago and still today is to help the needs of small trucking businesses. Insurance is a requirement and we want to solve the pain points by providing expert industry knowledge and outstanding customer service. We know this industry,” Flinn said.

Bulk Insurance Group will be led by CEO Larry Hurt.  

“I’m unbelievably humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Bulk Insurance Group team. We exist with one goal in mind, which is to better serve the transportation, agriculture and commodity industries through strategic insurance partnerships and industry knowledge,” Hurt said.

Hurt has spent a number of years in transportation and risk management solutions, including two years as a supply chain consultant at C.H. Robinson and nearly four years as a risk adviser for BXS Insurance.

Bulk Insurance Group’s Transportation practice provides insurance coverage for fleets of all sizes in the following operations: hopper bottom, end dump, live bottom, walking floor, pneumatic, tanker, auger, belt, B-train, convertible, belly dump, dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, driveaway, hazardous materials, intermodal, LTL and passenger carriers.

Coverage includes auto liability, physical damage insurance, motor truck cargo, non-trucking liability insurance, general liability insurance and cyber liability insurance.

The insurance group is also looking to cover the industries that support transportation. These include warehouse and distribution; manufacturing; wholesale; construction; food processing and packaging; machinery and equipment; feed, grain and pet food; agrochemicals and fertilizer; and property.

BulkLoads.com started as a load board for bulk haulers in the agricultural markets before expanding into other bulk commodities, including bulk liquids. The app followed and the company has been steadily adding features and functionality since. The company also offers quick-pay services and a board of available trucks, among other features. The company facilitated the movement of over $9 billion in commodities in 2021 and was on pace to easily surpass that this year, having already achieved $4 billion by April.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

Photo of Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight leads FreightWaves' Modern Shipper brand as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler. You can reach him at bstraight@freightwaves.com.