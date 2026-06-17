C.H. Robinson launches BidBoardX to connect carriers with committed freight

C.H. Robinson on Wednesday unveiled BidBoardX, a new self-service digital freight tool designed to give carriers direct access to committed freight opportunities while addressing shippers’ persistent struggle to secure reliable coverage on critical lanes.

The launch comes amid spot market volatility that has disrupted a freight brokerage model reliant on stability.

BidBoardX addresses a fundamental industry mismatch. Carriers want dependable revenue streams and predictable loads they can plan around. Shippers want consistent coverage and a broader pool of qualified carriers.

Despite these aligned needs, the connection has historically been inefficient. Lengthy phone calls, email exchanges and limited visibility into available opportunities created friction that pushed both sides toward the spot market and its rate volatility.

Reducing friction to access committed freight BidBoardX gives certified carriers a single digital interface to search opportunities across multiple categories, submit bids for full or partial volume, and track activity without the traditional manual back-and-forth. McDonough said carriers gain access to opportunities spanning local or short-haul, dedicated freight and the company’s Drop Trailer Plus and 4PL programs. “That’s how we connect unmet supply and demand and create significantly more value in the marketplace,” he said. Committed freight includes planned, higher-volume shipments with defined timelines. It represents the kind of steady, repeatable business carriers can build networks around. A typical example might involve 400 loads between two cities within a certain timeframe on specific days of the week. Human oversight remains part of the platform. C.H. Robinson experts review and finalize bids to ensure carriers and shippers align on capabilities and requirements. For shippers, that verification layer provides assurance that carriers meet the company’s safety standards. BidBoardX at C.H. Robinson scale The platform operates at significant scale. C.H. Robinson connects 450,000 carriers with 75,000 customers and manages 37 million shipments annually, representing about $23 billion in freight. “The carrier market has long been built around fragmented, transactional decisions,” said Michael Castagnetto, C.H. Robinson’s president of North American surface transportation. “What we’re doing with BidBoardX is creating a more structured, network-driven approach that helps carriers build their business with greater stability, while giving shippers more dependable outcomes.” “At our scale, that is the kind of improvement that can drive meaningful impact across the supply chain,” Castagnetto said.