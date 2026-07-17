C.H. Robinson’s AI Success: Real Tech or Clever Restructuring?

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C.H. Robinson has been lauded as the most successful AI company in logistics, but how much of this is truly AI-driven innovation versus strategic business restructuring? We dive into their approach, exploring the balance between cutting-edge AI, lean methodologies, and the crucial element of human change management. Learn how they navigate cultural shifts, leverage data-driven metrics, and foster employee adoption to achieve impressive results like a 30% increase in demand and a 35% reduction in mis-pickups. But not every AI project is a slam dunk—hear about the challenges and pivots along the way.

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