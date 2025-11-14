California CDL fight signals national enforcement scrutiny

Whether the facts behind the cancellation of 17,000 non-domiciled California CDL holders align with California Governor Gavin Newsom or U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, industry observers caution motor carriers to pay attention to what the new restrictions will mean for carrier liability and freight capacity.

“The public back-and-forth between Governor Newsom and Secretary Duffy is a distraction from the reality that the DOT’s evolving enforcement and regulatory initiatives to address safety and security on the nation’s roadways will have a meaningful impact on both the public transit and commercial transportation industries,” Greg Reed, a partner at law firm Hanson Bridgett LLP specializing in regulatory analysis, told FreightWaves.

Newsom’s office earlier this week accused Duffy of “spreading easily disproved falsehoods” in a press release issued by DOT claiming that California had illegally issued 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses.

Newsome insisted that the licenses were issued legally, but had to be withdrawn only because they no longer align with new non-domiciled CDL restrictions put in place by DOT in September.