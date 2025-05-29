Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


California freight forwarder charged with smuggling billions in goods

Sport LA Inc. paid cartels, bribed officials in US-Mexico cross-border scheme, prosecutors say

Steve Barrett
Mexico lost hundreds of millions of dollars in duties in a cross-border smuggling scheme, prosecutors say. (Image: rawf8/Shutterstock)

Executives at a Los Angeles freight forwarding company smuggled billions of dollars in goods into Mexico from the U.S. for over a decade in a lucrative scheme involving drug cartels and corrupt customs agents, federal prosecutors say.

Ralph Olarte, 55, and Humberto Lopez Belmonte, 53, used “fraudulent documents, shell companies, bribes to public officials, and kickbacks to Mexican cartels” in the scheme, which lasted from at least 2013 to 2024, according to the 22-count indictment against Olarte, Lopez and their company, Sport LA Inc., in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Olarte, a U.S. citizen, and Lopez, a citizen of Mexico, allegedly hid the nature of the goods as well as the identities of the actual recipients from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Among items originating in the U.S. and exported to Mexico or funneled through the U.S. from other countries and then to Mexico were contraband including counterfeit cell phone batteries and medical devices, as well as goods that required licenses, such as handguns, ammunition, electronic cigarettes and marijuana, the indictment states. Mexican shell companies received the goods.

The defendants avoided paying hundreds of millions of dollars in duties owed to the Mexican government by bribing Mexican customs officials, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

They used WhatsApp to direct truck drivers into specific Mexican customs lanes where officials who had been bribed were assigned. The agents permitted the trucks to enter Mexico without paying duties, the indictment alleges.

    Steve Barrett

    A copy editor for FreightWaves since 2019, Steve Barrett has worked as an editor and/or reporter for The Associated Press as well as newspapers in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Nebraska. He also served as a senior managing editor for a medical marketing company, collaborating with some of the nation's most respected health care organizations and specialists in major markets in New York and Pennsylvania. He earned a Master of Mass Communications degree from the University of Georgia and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish from the University of South Dakota.