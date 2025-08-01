California trucking company closes after 40 years in business

Fresco, California-based drayage trucking company TGS Transportation has closed.
The company announced Thursday that it would be closing its operations effective that same day, according to a letter posted on LinkedIn by TGS President Peter Schneider.
In the letter addressed to vendor partners and industry friends, TGS stated that the decision to close was difficult and “influenced by the challenging market conditions facing the industry.” The letter was signed by Peter, CEO Timothy Schneider and Chief Operating Officer Robert Loya.
“To Our Valued Customers: We extend our heartfelt thanks for your unwavering trust and partnership over the past 40 years,” TGS’ letter stated. “The relationships and friendships forged have been the foundation of our success.”
The letter also thanked employees for their hard work and dedication over the last year and a half – a period which has been especially challenging for the company. It also hinted at members of its team continuing to serve the industry “under a new flag.”
TGS was founded by Timothy on May 1, 1985, according to the company’s website. His son Peter joined the company in 1993.
“We will be sharing more detailed information about these new opportunities and how you can continue to receive exceptional service in the very near future,” TGS continued.
According to SAFER data, TGS carried general freight, metal sheets, building materials, large machinery, liquids and gasses, intermodal containers, chemicals, paper products and farm supplies.
The company also carried fresh produce, grain, meat, dry bulk commodities, refrigerated food and beverages. TGS employed 20 drivers and operated 20 power units.
TGS Transportation’s closure comes a little over a year after fellow California trucking company Tony’s Express ceased operations after 70 years in business citing market challenges.