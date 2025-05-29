California trucking company owner pleads guilty to PPP fraud

The owner of two trucking companies in the Fresno, California, area pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of theft of government property in connection with loans he took under the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program.

Gurjeet Bath pleaded guilty before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. The indictment was filed in August 2024.

Bath’s trucking companies were G.S. Bath Inc. and Complete Transportation Solutions, based in Fresno County.

According to the indictment, Bath applied for a PPP loan soon after the program was initiated in the wake of the shutdowns and layoffs that accompanied the start of the pandemic. The requested amount was approximately $366,000 and was made for the G.S. Bath company.