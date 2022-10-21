California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website.

The FMCSA data shows that the intermodal company’s authority was voluntarily revoked in late September. Its insurance is slated to be canceled on Tuesday. FMCSA granted the trucking company’s operating authority in September 2019.

Navarro Trucking Group filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California on Oct. 13.

In the filing, Navarro, which also hauled refrigerated food and fresh produce, lists assets of $500,000 to $1 million and liabilities up to $10 million. The company, which has up to 49 creditors, maintains that no funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors after administrative fees are paid.

It’s unclear why the company was forced to shut its doors. However, drayage carriers continue to be plagued by ongoing supply chain obstacles and uncertainty caused by AB5, California’s controversial independent contractor law.

Efrain Hernandez Navarro, president of Navarro Trucking Group, and his attorney, Julie Villalobos, did not respond to FreightWaves’ telephone or email requests seeking comment.

Navarro Trucking Group owes several finance companies, listed as secured creditors, more than $1.6 million for the company’s equipment, which includes several tractors and trailers, according to the bankruptcy filing.

The largest unsecured creditor is the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is owed $499,000 for a loan the trucking company received through the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. While funds received through the Paycheck Protection Program are forgivable, the U.S. Small Business Administration has deferred repayment of the disaster relief funds until two years from the loan origination date.

Other unsecured creditors include TVT Capital in Roslyn, New York, owed $242,000 for a business loan, and American Express, owed more than $142,000.

