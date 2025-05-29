Canada, China praise court ruling striking down Trump’s tariffs

Global leaders and some trade stakeholders are reacting positively to a U.S. federal court ruling blocking many of the recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Court of International Trade (CIT) ruled on Wednesday that the Trump administration overstepped its authority by using a 1977 federal economic emergency law to justify the tariffs.

According to the court, the law does not specify tariffs as a tool available to the president to protect the U.S. from economic threats.

The ruling covers a wide range of fentanyl- and immigration-related tariffs, including 25% levies on goods from Canada and Mexico and 30% on China, as well as 10% reciprocal tariffs that had impacted nearly every major U.S. trading partner.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he welcomed the court’s decision.