Canada police bust trucks carrying $47M in cocaine; $1.6M in stolen electronics recovered in US

Canadian investigators recently arrested nine men for using trucks to smuggle cocaine from the U.S. into Canada; while police in Arizona recovered a truckload carrying $1.6 million worth of stolen cargo; and freight theft cases in Illinois and Kentucky surged in April.

Investigators bust network using cross-border trucks to carry cocaine into Toronto

Canadian authorities said Tuesday they have arrested nine men following the seizure of $47.9 million worth of bricked cocaine, the largest drug bust in Peel Regional Police history.

The arrests follow a year-long international investigation into a transnational organized crime network smuggling drugs using tractor-trailers from the U.S. into the Toronto area, according to a news release.

“Thanks to the leadership of Peel Regional Police, and the support of national and international law enforcement agencies … a transnational criminal network is no longer operating or flooding our communities with illicit drugs from the United States,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement. “Organized crime continues to exploit borders and pose serious threats to public safety.”



