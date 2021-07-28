  • ITVI.USA
    15,415.310
    54.710
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.761
    -0.007
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.110
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,387.520
    55.710
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.140
    0.190
    6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.590
    0.150
    10.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.330
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.170
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.130
    3.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,415.310
    54.710
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.761
    -0.007
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.110
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,387.520
    55.710
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.140
    0.190
    6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.590
    0.150
    10.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.330
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.170
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.130
    3.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Company earningsNewsRail

Canadian Pacific sees record Q2 revenue

‘CP extremely well positioned as we head into the second half of the year”

Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshWednesday, July 28, 2021
1 minute read
A photograph of a Canadian Pacific train on a train track.
A Canadian Pacific train. (Photo: Canadian Pacific)

Canadian Pacific’s second-quarter 2021 revenues were a record CA$2.05 billion amid revenue gains for coal, automotive and intermodal. 

Second-quarter 2021 revenue was up 15% from CA$1.79 billion in the second quarter of 2020. One Canadian dollar equals about 80 cents in U.S. dollars, so second-quarter 2021 revenue would be about US$1.64 billion.

Freight revenue was CA$2billion, compared with CA$1.75 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, second-quarter 2021 net income was CA$1.25 billion, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared with second-quarter 2020 net income of CA$635 million, or 93 cents per diluted share.

Operating expenses for CP (NYSE: CP) were CA$1.23 billion in the second quarter, compared with CA$1.02 billion a year ago.

Operating ratio was 60.1%, with an adjusted OR of 55.3% in the second quarter. The adjusted OR excludes costs related to CP’s attempts to acquire Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors sometimes use OR to gauge the financial health of a company, with a lower OR implying improved financial health.

“Our industry-leading team of railroaders delivered another record quarter. I am particularly proud of our all-time record safety performance made possible by the collective efforts of the over 12,000-strong CP family,” CP President and CEO Keith Creel said. “The robust base demand environment coupled with our unique growth opportunities has CP extremely well positioned as we head into the second half of the year.”

(Canadian Pacific)

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Tags
Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshWednesday, July 28, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.