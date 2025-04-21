Canadian trucking group: ‘Nuclear winter’ may hit Canada-US freight

Seven out of 10 Canadian trucking companies have seen loads to the U.S. paused or canceled outright in the wake of recently imposed tariffs, according to a survey by the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

In addition, executives at 60% of the CTA’s carrier members said a long trade war would pose a serious risk to operations, and 8% reported laying off workers.

Key exports that have been delayed or canceled include farm equipment, fertilizer, lumber, tires, food and oil products, the organization reported.

“Many report tariffs are essentially bringing trade to a halt, as customers and suppliers struggle to figure out the actual declared product value, who pays for these additional costs, and customers [adjust] to just-in-time/emergency delivery options to manage costs associated with tariffs,” the CTA stated in a news release.



