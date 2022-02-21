Capacity gets Charleston chewed

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are getting into deep water with ocean freight. What’s the state of global freight and why are experts saying we won’t see any relief this year?

Lori Ann LaRocco, CNBC Sr. Editor of Guests and Maritime Trade Columnist for FreightWaves covers the latest on mounting congestion at ports in Asia plus the hard truth about our trade deficit.

Sal Mercogliano, Ph.D., Maritime Historian at Campbell University discusses the situation at U.S. ports, the conditions seafarers face, and what’s happening with the Felicity Ace.

Caitlin Murphy, Founder and CEO at Global Gateway Logistics shares her perspective on how these challenges are impacting brokers, forwarders and shippers.

Guillermo Garcia, cofounder and CEO at SmartHop talks about how a blockbuster ‘21 has the company moving into a new HQ in Miami.

Robert Patterson, senior driver trainer at Dayton Freight Lines has come up with a clever 3D printed solution for flickering trailer lights.

Plus, a tribute to sailors; The People’s Convoy publishes protest route; rat infestation at Family Dollar distribution center; and the Thai food that got people high.

