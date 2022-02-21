  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Capacity gets Charleston chewed

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 21, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are getting into deep water with ocean freight. What’s the state of global freight and why are experts saying we won’t see any relief this year? 

Lori Ann LaRocco, CNBC Sr. Editor of Guests and Maritime Trade Columnist for FreightWaves covers the latest on mounting congestion at ports in Asia plus the hard truth about our trade deficit. 

Sal Mercogliano, Ph.D., Maritime Historian at  Campbell University discusses the situation at U.S. ports, the conditions seafarers face, and what’s happening with the Felicity Ace.

Caitlin Murphy, Founder and CEO at Global Gateway Logistics shares her perspective on how these challenges are impacting brokers, forwarders and shippers.

Guillermo Garcia, cofounder and CEO at SmartHop talks about how a blockbuster ‘21 has the company moving into a new HQ in Miami. 

Robert Patterson, senior driver trainer at Dayton Freight Lines has come up with a clever 3D printed solution for flickering trailer lights. 

Plus, a tribute to sailors; The People’s Convoy publishes protest route; rat infestation at Family Dollar distribution center; and the Thai food that got people high. 

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 21, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *