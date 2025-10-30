Cardinal Health brings modernization and automation to the pharmaceutical supply chain

Cardinal Health is charting the next chapter in pharmaceutical logistics with a major investment in modernizing and expanding its distribution network. Designed to improve efficiency, enhance customer responsiveness, and create safer, more supportive workplaces, these upgrades signal a new era in how pharmaceuticals and wellness products move through the supply chain.

At the center of this effort are two major projects: the newly opened Consumer Health Logistics Center in Groveport, Ohio, and a flagship pharmaceutical distribution center planned for Indianapolis. Together, they represent key milestones in a long-term strategy to align infrastructure with future growth and customer demand.

“Indiana is part of a long-term strategy,” said Gary Reeves, Vice President of Network Operations for Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical & Specialty Supply Chain. “Cardinal has had a long history of success, and our core business is investing in pharmaceutical distribution. We’re trying to figure out how to modernize to meet growing needs.”

The Groveport facility serves as a cornerstone in the company’s hub-and-spoke distribution model, while Indianapolis is being designed to meet expanding demand and set a new operational standard. Some older distribution centers are being retrofitted to become more technologically advanced sites.