Three cargo airlines increase Europe freighter activity

Three cargo airlines on Thursday said they are adding freighter capacity in the European market to meet demand for goods transportation.

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) in the Netherlands, announced it will receive three additional freight flights following agreements with Turkish Airlines’ cargo division and My Freighter.

Turkish Cargo will add to its existing twice-weekly service with a Boeing 777 flight connecting Quito, Ecuador; Miami; Istanbul, Turkey; and Maastricht, transporting flowers, vegetables and other goods.

Uzbek airline, My Freighter, will operate a new, twice-weekly Boeing 767-300 full freighter service connecting Shanghai, China; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Almaty, Kazakhstan; and Maastricht. The first flight arrived at Maastricht on Aug. 20, said spokeswoman Carmi Henssen. My Freighter cargo will include e-commerce goods, automotive products, general cargo, and flowers.