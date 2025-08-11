My Freighter opens new China-Europe air route

Startup Uzbekistan-based cargo airline has launched a new international route between Shanghai, China, and Amsterdam in response to demand from Chinese companies shifting attention to Europe because of rising tariffs in the United States.

The new service, made possible with the help of cargo sales agent Air Cargo APAC, marks the first time that My Freighter has engaged in scheduled cargo operations. Until now it functioned as a charter carrier.

My Freighter will operate a Boeing 767-300 cargo jet two times per week with a stopover in Tashkent, the airline announced Monday. The route offers an alternative to busy transshipment airports such as Dubai and Istanbul, Turkey.

Shippers can also move goods through Tashkent to, and from, other countries in the region that once were republics of the Soviet Union.