Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Air CargoAmerican ShipperNews

My Freighter opens new China-Europe air route

Scheduled service comes amid trade friction between China and US

Eric Kulisch
·
A My Freighter 767 aircraft makes its final approach to Incheon International Airport in South Korea on March 1. (Photo: Shutterstock/Parkdolly)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Uzbekistan-based My Freighter airline launched a new scheduled cargo route between Shanghai and Amsterdam, its first such operation.
  • This route, facilitated by Air Cargo APAC, offers an alternative to busy transit hubs like Dubai and Istanbul, utilizing a Boeing 767-300 twice weekly with a Tashkent stopover.
  • The service caters to Chinese companies shifting focus to Europe due to US tariffs, transporting goods like auto parts, tech equipment, and e-commerce packages.
  • The route leverages projected growth in China-Europe exports and allows for cargo movement to and from other former Soviet republics via Tashkent.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Startup Uzbekistan-based cargo airline has launched a new international route between Shanghai, China, and Amsterdam in response to demand from Chinese companies shifting attention to Europe because of rising tariffs in the United States.

The new service, made possible with the help of cargo sales agent Air Cargo APAC, marks the first time that My Freighter has engaged in scheduled cargo operations. Until now it functioned as a charter carrier. 

My Freighter will operate a Boeing 767-300 cargo jet two times per week with a stopover in Tashkent, the airline announced Monday. The route offers an alternative to busy transshipment airports such as Dubai and Istanbul, Turkey.

Shippers can also move goods through Tashkent to, and from, other countries in the region that once were republics of the Soviet Union. 

The flights are expected to be used by companies shipping auto parts, high-tech equipment, semiconductors, e-commerce and express packages, My Freighter said. 

The World Trade Organization forecasts that China exports to Europe are expected to grow by 6% in 2025 versus last year. 

My Freighter began operating in 2023. It leases eight 767-300 freighters, several from U.S.-based Air Transport Services Group, and one Boeing 757-200 freighter. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Uzbek airline My Freighter adds 2 more Boeing 767s

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com