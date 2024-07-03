Uzbek airline My Freighter adds 2 more Boeing 767s

My Freighter, a startup cargo airline based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has signed long-term leases with Air Transport Services Group for two additional Boeing 767-300 converted freighter aircraft, the U.S. leasing and aviation services company announced on Tuesday.

The deal increases the size of My Freighter’s fleet to five aircraft, all of them medium widebody freighters supplied by Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) via its Irish leasing subsidiary. The airline received its first 767 cargo jet in November. An ATSG official said the two new aircraft are expected to be delivered this month.

ATSG is a vertically integrated aviation company that buys secondhand aircraft, sends them to conversion specialists to remodel their interiors for transporting heavy shipping containers and offers services, including flying, that can be purchased a la carte or bundled with a lease. In the United States, ATSG’s two cargo airlines operate leased aircraft for Amazon and DHL Express.

ATSG in recent years has significantly expanded its international customer base, leasing aircraft to carriers such as My Freighter, SkyTaxi in Poland and Raya Airways in Malaysia as air cargo demand, especially for e-commerce shipments, grows in other parts of the world.



