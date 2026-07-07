Cargo Theft Crisis: Protecting Shipments from Sophisticated Scams

Supply chain security is more critical and complex than ever, with fraud and cargo theft on the rise globally. Pawan Joshi, CSO at e2open, breaks down how old-school tactics like train heists are making a comeback and why digital platforms are essential to combat these evolving threats. Learn how deep visibility, active tracking, and continuous compliance can secure every tier of your logistics network, from manufacturing to last-mile delivery.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now