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Cargo Theft Crisis: Protecting Shipments from Sophisticated Scams

FreightWaves Staff
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Supply chain security is more critical and complex than ever, with fraud and cargo theft on the rise globally. Pawan Joshi, CSO at e2open, breaks down how old-school tactics like train heists are making a comeback and why digital platforms are essential to combat these evolving threats. Learn how deep visibility, active tracking, and continuous compliance can secure every tier of your logistics network, from manufacturing to last-mile delivery.

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FreightWaves Staff