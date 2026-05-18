Cargo theft dips in Q1, but fraud schemes surge, report says

Cargo theft in the U.S. declined year over year in the first quarter of 2026, but freight fraud schemes continued to rise as criminals increasingly used deceptive pickup tactics to steal legitimate shipments.

Supply chain security firm Overhaul recorded 574 cargo theft incidents nationwide during Q1, averaging 6.4 thefts per day.

While total thefts fell compared to late 2025, the report found that deceptive pickup schemes — where criminals use fake identities, forged credentials and carrier impersonation to secure loads — jumped 31% year over year. Nearly half of those incidents occurred in California.

“The growth in deceptive pickup schemes tells us that organized networks are investing in fraud infrastructure,” Barry Conlon, Overhaul’s CEO and founder, said in a news release. “When criminals are forging identities and impersonating carriers, a padlock on a trailer isn’t going to stop them.”

Electronics remained the most frequently targeted cargo category, accounting for 17% of all incidents, followed by food and beverages, automotive parts, and apparel. Auto and parts thefts surged 142% from Q4 2025 and increased 51% year over year. California and Texas remained the top cargo theft hotspots, representing 36% and 17% of reported incidents, respectively. Illinois and Tennessee also saw significant increases in theft activity during the quarter. Overhaul executives said the findings show cargo crime is evolving from traditional trailer theft toward more sophisticated fraud operations targeting carriers, brokers and shippers through identity manipulation and double-brokering schemes. Overhaul Q1 2026 Cargo Theft Report Highlights Category Q1 2026 Data/Trend Total U.S. cargo theft incidents 574 Average thefts per day 6.4 Change in deceptive pickup schemes Up 31% YoY Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 theft decline Down 25% Seasonal decline during same period last year Down 34% Top targeted freight category Electronics (17% of incidents) Food & beverage theft share 15% Auto & parts theft share 11% Clothing & shoes theft share 11% Auto & parts theft increase vs. Q4 2025 Up 142% Auto & parts theft increase YoY Up 51% Top cargo theft state California (36% of incidents) Second-largest cargo theft state Texas (17%) Illinois share of incidents 13% in Q1 2026 vs. 6% in Q1 2025 Tennessee share of incidents 12% in Q1 2026 vs. 9% in Q1 2025 Memphis cargo theft trend Up 27% YoY Estimated unreported theft activity Industry estimates suggest 6-7 thefts go unreported for every reported incident Source: Overhaul Q1 2026 Cargo Theft Report.