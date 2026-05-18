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Cargo theft dips in Q1, but fraud schemes surge, report says

Overhaul says organized cargo crime networks are targeting shippers with fake carriers and forged identities

Noi Mahoney
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California and Texas remained top theft hotspots while electronics and auto parts were among the most-targeted freight categories, Overhaul says. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Cargo theft in the U.S. declined year over year in the first quarter of 2026, but freight fraud schemes continued to rise as criminals increasingly used deceptive pickup tactics to steal legitimate shipments.

Supply chain security firm Overhaul recorded 574 cargo theft incidents nationwide during Q1, averaging 6.4 thefts per day. 

While total thefts fell compared to late 2025, the report found that deceptive pickup schemes — where criminals use fake identities, forged credentials and carrier impersonation to secure loads — jumped 31% year over year. Nearly half of those incidents occurred in California.

“The growth in deceptive pickup schemes tells us that organized networks are investing in fraud infrastructure,” Barry Conlon, Overhaul’s CEO and founder, said in a news release. “When criminals are forging identities and impersonating carriers, a padlock on a trailer isn’t going to stop them.”

Electronics remained the most frequently targeted cargo category, accounting for 17% of all incidents, followed by food and beverages, automotive parts, and apparel. Auto and parts thefts surged 142% from Q4 2025 and increased 51% year over year.

California and Texas remained the top cargo theft hotspots, representing 36% and 17% of reported incidents, respectively. Illinois and Tennessee also saw significant increases in theft activity during the quarter.

Overhaul executives said the findings show cargo crime is evolving from traditional trailer theft toward more sophisticated fraud operations targeting carriers, brokers and shippers through identity manipulation and double-brokering schemes.

Overhaul Q1 2026 Cargo Theft Report Highlights

CategoryQ1 2026 Data/Trend
Total U.S. cargo theft incidents574
Average thefts per day6.4
Change in deceptive pickup schemesUp 31% YoY
Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 theft declineDown 25%
Seasonal decline during same period last yearDown 34%
Top targeted freight categoryElectronics (17% of incidents)
Food & beverage theft share15%
Auto & parts theft share11%
Clothing & shoes theft share11%
Auto & parts theft increase vs. Q4 2025Up 142%
Auto & parts theft increase YoYUp 51%
Top cargo theft stateCalifornia (36% of incidents)
Second-largest cargo theft stateTexas (17%)
Illinois share of incidents13% in Q1 2026 vs. 6% in Q1 2025
Tennessee share of incidents12% in Q1 2026 vs. 9% in Q1 2025
Memphis cargo theft trendUp 27% YoY
Estimated unreported theft activityIndustry estimates suggest 6-7 thefts go unreported for every reported incident
Source: Overhaul Q1 2026 Cargo Theft Report.
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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com