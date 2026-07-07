Cargo Theft Surge: What Air Cargo Security Gets Right

Cargo theft is getting smarter, and trucking is still playing catch-up. Brandon Fried of the Airforwarders Association breaks down how organized thieves are stealing loads through doctored paperwork, email impersonation and weak counterparty checks — and what trucking can learn from air cargo security. This conversation covers known shipper rules, 100% cargo screening, TSA oversight and why Fried says there is no single fix. If you work in freight, brokerage, trucking or air cargo, this is the takeaway: know who you’re doing business with, or pay for it later.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now