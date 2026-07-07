Cargo Theft Surge: What Air Cargo Security Gets Right

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Cargo theft is getting smarter, and trucking is still playing catch-up. Brandon Fried of the Airforwarders Association breaks down how organized thieves are stealing loads through doctored paperwork, email impersonation and weak counterparty checks — and what trucking can learn from air cargo security. This conversation covers known shipper rules, 100% cargo screening, TSA oversight and why Fried says there is no single fix. If you work in freight, brokerage, trucking or air cargo, this is the takeaway: know who you’re doing business with, or pay for it later.

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