Highway Secures Investment for Carrier Fraud Platform

Highway, the Dallas-based technology company behind the Carrier Identity platform, has secured a strategic growth equity investment led by FTV Capital, with additional participation from Lead Edge Capital. The funding marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to expand its product suite and accelerate growth as freight brokers face intensifying challenges around fraud and compliance.

Highway launched in 2022 with a mission to help brokers verify carriers in real time, safeguard their networks, and reduce losses tied to fraud. Its Carrier Identity platform has quickly gained traction in the market, serving more than 1,050 brokers, including 70 of the largest 100 in the United States.

By combining real-time data and automated compliance tools, the company has created what many in the industry view as a first line of defense against fraudulent activity in the supply chain.

“Highway was built to solve an important and growing challenge for freight brokers: combating skyrocketing fraud within their networks in real-time,” said Jordan Graft, CEO of Highway, in a news release. “We are thrilled to partner with FTV to help drive our next phase of expansion. The firm’s strong track record backing innovative supply chain and logistics businesses, combined with deep domain expertise in our industry, makes them an ideal partner as we execute on our ambitious growth plan to diversify our products and extend our market-leading position.”