Carrier shutters New Jersey hub, cuts over 175 jobs 

Freight transportation provider Alan Ritchey Inc. is closing a logistics facility in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, and laying off nearly 200 workers, marking the company’s second major workforce reduction this year tied to lost U.S. Postal Service business.
According to a WARN notice filed with state labor officials, the Valley View, Texas-based company will terminate 176 employees at its Phillipsburg Logistics Center, with layoffs taking effect July 17.
The facility, a 511,200-square-foot distribution hub completed in 2021, handles mail and logistics operations and employs roles such as forklift operators and shippers.
The closure stems from the nonrenewal of a contract with the U.S. Postal Service, a longtime customer for Alan Ritchey’s mail transportation division. The company has provided USPS-related services since 1964, operating dedicated routes and emergency logistics programs across its network.
Second major USPS-driven layoff in 2026
The New Jersey shutdown follows a much larger workforce reduction earlier this year in Aurora, Colorado, where Alan Ritchey ceased operations at a USPS regional transfer hub.
In January, the company announced layoffs of 729 employees after the Postal Service opted to insource operations at the Denver-area facility as part of a broader network overhaul. The move was tied to USPS efforts to streamline its logistics network and reduce reliance on contractors by consolidating transfer hubs and bringing operations in-house.
Combined, the two events represent more than 900 job losses across Alan Ritchey’s network in 2026, highlighting the ripple effects of USPS restructuring on third-party logistics providers.
Freight and contract exposure
Alan Ritchey operates as a carrier and logistics provider across multiple sectors, including government, industrial and agricultural markets, with authority to haul general freight and U.S. mail. The company maintains a fleet of power units and drivers supporting interstate operations and contract logistics services.
The back-to-back closures underscore the risks tied to heavy reliance on large government contracts, particularly as USPS accelerates efforts to internalize logistics functions.
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