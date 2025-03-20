Carrier to pay millions in cleanup, penalties for Connecticut gasoline spill

A Connecticut transportation company will pay millions of dollars in penalties and cleanup costs related to a 2022 gasoline spill – the biggest in the state’s history, according to Attorney General William Tong.

“Soundview is fully responsible for the ongoing remediation and clean-up of the site, costing millions of dollars,” a Wednesday news release on the company’s settlement with the state noted.

Soundview also faces penalties and payments totaling $350,000 in connection with the accident in Norfolk.

Two smaller spills in the state – in Milford in March 2023 and at the Gateway Montville terminal in September 2023 – are included in the settlement and have been remediated, the attorney general’s office said.



