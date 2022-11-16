Casey’s General Stores, AtoB partner to offer fleet fuel discount

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is working with digital payments platform AtoB to offer the AtoB Visa fleet card.

AtoB cardholders can save 7 cents per gallon on all fuel purchases at Casey’s convenience stores across the country. Casey’s announced a similar fleet fuel card discount for Coast Visa card holders in October.

“AtoB is expanding our strong partner network to better serve our fleet customers who are navigating fuel costs and seeking efficiency and savings,” AtoB CEO Vignan Velivela said in a statement.

Fuel is one of the highest expenses for most trucking companies and owner-operators. While the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the United States has fallen in recent weeks ($5.32 on Monday), it’s still more than $1.50 higher than this time last year, according to the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration.

“We appreciate [AtoB’s] work to focus on providing value to professional drivers” Tony Spuzello, director of commercial fuel at Casey’s. “We look forward to seeing the partnership with AtoB grow as we launch as a merchant on their platform.”

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) is one of the largest convenience store and gas station chains in the Midwest, operating 2,400 locations.





During the first quarter of 2023, Casey’s sold 689,467 gallons of fuel, a 3.3% increase compared to the same period last year, mostly attributed to increasing its number of stores, the company said in a news release.

Casey’s total fuel gross profit increased 31% year over year in Q1 to $308.2 million due to falling wholesale costs, the company said.

