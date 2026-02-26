Cass, Caspian partner to tackle tariff costs

Cass Information Systems announced a partnership with Caspian, an AI-enabled facilitator of tariff cost management, to help U.S. importers improve trade compliance and better identify customs refunds.
A rapidly changing tariff landscape and challenging customs processes create significant compliance and financial risks for shippers. Importers often miss available refunds and the recovery process can be complicated. This partnership addresses these critical issues by integrating Cass’s established payment and audit systems with Caspian’s specialized AI technology.
“To enhance Cass payments and reporting, Caspian will contribute AI‑driven HTS modeling, detailed tariff audit capabilities, refund identification, and full support for post summary corrections (PSC), protests, and duty drawback programs,” a Thursday news release said.
Enhanced compliance and auditing will allow users to lower their tariff spend and speed up the refunding process. Importers will be able to manage trade costs on one platform and better understand landed product costs.
The tariff refunding process now faces uncertainty following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision striking down President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs.
“Cass has supported duty payments for years. Now by adding Caspian’s compliance, audit, and recovery capabilities, we’re able to deliver the comprehensive solution our clients have been asking for,” said Tony Urban, president of Cass’s freight payment organization, in a news release.
Cass (NASDAQ: CASS) processes $37 billion in annual freight payables, executing $94 billion in total disbursements across all sectors.
“Caspian brings a best-in-class AI-driven tariff audit engine and advanced HTS modeling to this partnership, and our team has decades of combined experience in customs brokerage and supply chain technology,” said Justin Sherlock, co-founder and CEO of Caspian.