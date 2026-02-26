Cass, Caspian partner to tackle tariff costs

Cass Information Systems announced a partnership with Caspian, an AI-enabled facilitator of tariff cost management, to help U.S. importers improve trade compliance and better identify customs refunds.

A rapidly changing tariff landscape and challenging customs processes create significant compliance and financial risks for shippers. Importers often miss available refunds and the recovery process can be complicated. This partnership addresses these critical issues by integrating Cass’s established payment and audit systems with Caspian’s specialized AI technology.

“To enhance Cass payments and reporting, Caspian will contribute AI‑driven HTS modeling, detailed tariff audit capabilities, refund identification, and full support for post summary corrections (PSC), protests, and duty drawback programs,” a Thursday news release said.

Enhanced compliance and auditing will allow users to lower their tariff spend and speed up the refunding process. Importers will be able to manage trade costs on one platform and better understand landed product costs.