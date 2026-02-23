Importers face long road on tariff refunds

The U.S. trade community is looking at a long, uncertain path obtaining refunds after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs.

The court ruling on Friday tossing out President Donald Trump’s tariffs levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) means importers could potentially be due billions of dollars in duty refunds. But trade experts say there will be a lot of paperwork, and possible litigation, before that money lands back in their bank accounts.

“The process will be detailed and require a lot of effort on the part of importers and their trade advisors, but in the end, these monies should be refunded,” said Susan Kohn Ross, a partner at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp.

The first step for importers, Ross said, is to run an ACE (Automated Commercial Environment) report that shows all of the IEEPA tariffs paid on goods from China, Canada and Mexico, and also any reciprocal tariffs paid, regardless of country of origin. “Regardless of how things proceed, a master list against which to note any refunds is necessary as a means to support all refunds being received.”