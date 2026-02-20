Hapag-Lloyd, WiseTech Global in container visibility initiative

Supply chain technology specialist WiseTech Global announced a new partnership with liner operator Hapag-Lloyd for a wide-ranging trial in real-time container visibility.

WiseTech (AX: WTC) will equip the German carrier’s fleet of more than 2 million boxes with Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices that frequently transmit location updates directly to WiseTech’s ecosystem of platforms for the logistics, global trade and supply chain industry.

The tech company said that the pilot initiative specifically tests the ability to ingest and process millions of data points daily, applying advanced algorithms to transform the IoT data into meaningful milestones and products used to drive decision-making.

WiseTech said it can then distribute the location and positioning data to Hapag-Lloyd’s customers via a range of channels it controls such as logistics service providers software CargoWise Cargo Tracker and Container Automation solutions; ocean booking platform INTTRA, and CargoWise’s Neo track-and-trace dashboard. It is estimated WiseTech’s customs compliance layer covers more than 75% of global markets.