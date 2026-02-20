Port fees could be the new import tariff after SCOTUS ruling

Proposed fees on containerized imports could give President Donald Trump a new lever to raise revenue after the Supreme Court limited his power to implement emergency tariffs.

The Maritime Action Plan released by the White House Feb. 13 includes “universal fees” ranging from 1 cent to 25 cents per kilogram on cargo arriving at U.S. ports aboard foreign-built ships. The plans estimates the fees could raise as much as $1.5 trillion over 10 years, or $150 billion per year.

Customs revenue totaled $130 billion to $180 billion in 2025, counting emergency duties or all tariffs.

Trump imposed the tariffs as a way to obtain more favorable terms with trade partners, and to pay for his signature tax cuts in 2025.