Blizzard shuts down container terminals at northeast ports

Seven states declared a state of emergency prior to the blizzard, which moved into the New York metropolitan area midday Sunday. There was a travel ban ahead of a forecast calling for as much as 24 inches of snow for some locations along the coast.

At Port Newark, 13 inches of snow had fallen as of 9 a.m. ET, shutting down container and ro-ro operations at the busiest East Coast maritime gateway.

All gates and operations at APM Terminals, Port Newark Container Terminal, Maher Terminals, Ports America, Port Liberty, and Red Hook Barge Terminal were closed. C&C, Elizabeth Chassis Depot, Columbia Container & Bayonne Chassis Depot were also shut down by the nor’easter.

The Port Authority of New York-New Jersey said another three to six inches of snow was expected to fall by 8 p.m. Monday.