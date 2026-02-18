Catena Clearing Partners with REPOWR on better trailer tracking

New York City-based data infrastructure company Catena Clearing is partnering with Chattanooga, Tennessee-based trailer marketplace platform REPOWR to provide verified trailer intelligence.
A recent news release from Catena stated the partnership will embed Catena’s normalized telematics and trailer signals directly into REPOWR’s platform, which organizes short-term trailer leasing for thousands of carriers.
The collaboration aims to streamline the fragmented state of trailer visibility, where tracking identity, utilization, and real-time status remains a challenge. While power unit tracking has advanced, trailer data has lagged.
Catena CEO Jeremy Baksht said on LinkedIn the partnership will help “turn trailers from static assets into continuously verifiable, exchange-ready capacity.”
“Verified identity and real time execution data mean faster matchmaking, less manual coordination, and more trust between carriers, brokers, and trailer owners,” he added.
Catena, which has raised over $8 million in funding, provides a universal API that connects, cleans, and standardizes logistics data from carriers and tractors.
The company functions as a neutral data layer, or “the plumbing behind the wall,” rather than a user-facing application. Its API integrates with a large network of telematics providers to offer real-time location tracking, hours-of-service data, and other fleet information.
REPOWR is a technology company that operates a network connecting carriers with trailer capacity, aiming to monetize the estimated 40% of time that trailers sit empty. Its marketplace allows users to find and reserve dry vans, reefers, and flatbeds for short-term use.
According to company data, the average daily rate to lease a dry van on its platform was $19.42 in 2025. REPOWR has approximately 3,000 active users from a base of about 10,000 signed-up carriers.