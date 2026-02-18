Catena Clearing Partners with REPOWR on better trailer tracking

New York City-based data infrastructure company Catena Clearing is partnering with Chattanooga, Tennessee-based trailer marketplace platform REPOWR to provide verified trailer intelligence.

A recent news release from Catena stated the partnership will embed Catena’s normalized telematics and trailer signals directly into REPOWR’s platform, which organizes short-term trailer leasing for thousands of carriers.

The collaboration aims to streamline the fragmented state of trailer visibility, where tracking identity, utilization, and real-time status remains a challenge. While power unit tracking has advanced, trailer data has lagged.

Catena CEO Jeremy Baksht said on LinkedIn the partnership will help “turn trailers from static assets into continuously verifiable, exchange-ready capacity.”