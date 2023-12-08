Watch Now


Air CargoAmerican ShipperNewsTop Stories

Cathay Pacific places order for 6 Airbus A350 freighters

Boeing misses out on 777-8 sale in weak year for cargo

Eric Kulisch
·
The Airbus A350 freighter, as seen in this computer-generated image, offers comparable cargo capacity as the Boeing 777 and 777-8. (Image: Airbus)

Cathay Pacific Airways announced Friday it has placed an order for six Airbus A350 freighter aircraft, providing the aerospace manufacturer a boost after a quiet year for purchases of cargo jets and getting the better of Boeing.

Airbus will begin deliveries of the large, long-haul freighter to Cathay Cargo in 2027. Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has options for 20 additional aircraft. The deal is worth $2.7 billion at list price, but airlines usually negotiate discounts with manufacturers.

Cathay Pacific’s freighter fleet is still relatively young and executives have previously said additional aircraft would be for growth  to meet future demand.

“These highly fuel-efficient, next-generation freighters will provide important additional cargo capacity, expand our global network and contribute to our sustainability leadership goals,” said Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam.

Cathay Cargo has 20 Boeing 747 freighters, including 14 747-8s and six older 747-400s. It also manages cargo carried in the lower decks of Cathay’s passenger aircraft. It is the 13th largest cargo airline in the world by transported volume, and the 11th largest traditional freighter operator when express carriers FedEx and UPS are excluded, according to the International Air Transport Association. It fell eight spots in the rankings during the past year because of extended COVID travel restrictions in Hong Kong and China that only fully lifted at the end of 2022.

Cathay is already one of the largest operators of the A350, with a current fleet of 47 aircraft. The freighters will provide maintenance and training commonality with the passenger aircraft.


Cathay Pacific also operates a large number of Boeing 777 passenger jets in addition to the 747 freighters. And it has ordered 21 Boeing new-era 777-9 widebody passenger aircraft. But the airline passed over Boeing’s 777-8 freighter, the redesigned replacement for the current 777 freighter that must still be certified by U.S. regulators. Boeing plans to begin deliveries of the 777-8 freighter in 2027.

Airbus earlier this year said it expects to deliver the first A350 freighter, currently under development, in 2026. The Cathay Cargo order brings Airbus’ total orderbook for the new widebody jet to 41. Other customers include Qatar Airways, CMA CGM Air Cargo, Etihad Airways, Silkway West Airlines and Singapore Airlines. The last order prior to Cathay Cargo’s was by Air France/KLM in January.

Airlines and leasing companies have shied away from freighter investments this year because of prolonged weakness in the air cargo market, which has led to a sharp decline in cargo revenues. 

The A350F is designed to carry a payload of up to 122 tons and fly up to 4,700 nautical miles at significantly lower cost than existing cargo jets. Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent-XWB97 engines, the A350 is estimated to achieve a 40% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to the 747. Airbus claims it is 20% more efficient than Boeing’s new 777-8 freighter.

Over 70% of the airframe is made of advanced materials, resulting in a 50-ton lighter take-off weight than the Boeing competitor, according to Airbus. 

 Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Cathay Pacific cargo boosted by rehabilitation of passenger network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. In December 2022, he was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]