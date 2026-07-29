Celadon Bankruptcy: The Inside Story & Stranded Drivers [FreightWaves Exclusive]

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Paul Svindland, former CEO of Celadon, reveals the emotional toll of the company’s bankruptcy. He recounts how FreightWaves breaking the news prematurely led to chaos, stranded drivers, and fuel cards being shut off during the harsh winter of 2019. Despite the operational health of the business, a mountain of financial and legal issues ultimately led to its demise. Svindland shares his candid thoughts on the challenges of a massive trucking turnaround and his new chapter with Mallory Alexander.

When FreightWaves published its Celadon bankruptcy scoop on a Friday night in December 2019, CEO Paul Svendlund had intended to wait until Sunday — flying into Indianapolis to brief his management team — before communicating the Chapter 11 filing to fuel-card providers and drivers the following Monday. The early publication triggered an immediate shutdown of fuel cards, stranding drivers on the road during winter holiday season and creating what Svendlund described as roughly 36 hours of chaos.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I mean, it was the first and probably only time in my professional career that I literally actually cried because I felt I let everybody down.” — Paul Svendlund, former Celadon CEO

Svendlund, now CEO of Mallory Alexander and a turnaround veteran who also led Pacer and STG Logistics, told FreightWaves the filing was structured as a liquidating Chapter 11 rather than a straight Chapter 7, preserving the entity while winding it down because asset value exceeded outstanding loan balances. The company was burning approximately $1 million per month just to fund legal defense for former officers after exhausting its directors-and-officers insurance — a cash drain that made lenders unwilling to continue extending credit even as operations had stabilized.

Maintenance costs of $0.32 per mile — more than three times the industry benchmark of under $0.10 — illustrated the scale of the fleet-renewal challenge ahead, and Svendlund acknowledged the company may not have survived the COVID-19 demand dip of early 2020 in any case, when volumes fell for roughly four to five months before recovering in July. To service its debt load, Celadon had already sold its A&S division and Celadon Logistics unit, and was targeting a return to operating ratios in the low 90s. The SEC and DOJ investigations created an unknowable liability overhang that ultimately froze lender cooperation.

Svendlund is now focused on a different playbook at Mallory Alexander, a Memphis-based freight forwarder with more than 100 years of operating history that he, former BDP International CEO Rich Bolt, and BDP veteran Carmen Jaraiz acquired through their holding company Copilot Global Logistics Holdings, backed by Endeavor Capital Management of Los Angeles. The trio is targeting middle-market shippers — companies moving several thousand TEUs of ocean freight annually with accompanying air, customs brokerage, and port warehousing needs — rather than competing directly with DSV, Kuehne+Nagel, and DHL for Fortune 500 accounts. Svendlund said the team has reviewed roughly 40 acquisition candidates but has not yet placed any under letter of intent.

On the current freight market, Svendlund said Mallory Alexander is heavily exposed to transpacific eastbound lanes, where container spot rates have surged — FreightWaves SONAR data shows rates up roughly 300% — driven in part by the Iran conflict rerouting vessel traffic. January and February were difficult, but performance has met expectations since March. He cautioned that a large wave of 15,000-to-20,000-TEU newbuild vessels entering service will add significant capacity to Asia-U.S. and Asia-Europe trades, making current rate levels unsustainable over the medium term. The company is also deploying AI platform Pallet to automate freight-forwarding documentation — letters of credit, arrival notices, and similar repetitive tasks — with the stated goal of freeing staff for customer-facing work rather than reducing headcount.