Cencora makes $1 billion investment in pharma supply chains

Cencora is betting on the future of pharmaceutical logistics, announcing a $1 billion investment through 2030 to expand and modernize its U.S. distribution infrastructure. This move is not just network growth, but a shift aimed at supporting the rising demand of prescription medications and strengthening the reliability of the supply chain that delivers them.
The cornerstone of the investment is a second national distribution center in Ohio, a 530,000-square-foot facility in Harrison scheduled to be fully operational by spring 2027. Equipped with advanced automation technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotic handling systems, and autonomous mobile robots, the new center is designed to significantly increase Cencora’s storage capacity and throughput.
According to Bob Mauch, Cencora’s President & CEO, in a news release, providers depend on that capability. “Healthcare providers rely on us to provide efficient access to the medications their patients need, and we’re able to deliver on that promise because of the robust distribution infrastructure and operations we’ve built through decades of investment. This investment underscores our commitment to and role in building a resilient pharmaceutical supply chain and in ensuring patients across the United States have timely and reliable access to prescribed medications, where and when they need them.”
The company is also expanding on the West Coast, where a 430,000-square-foot facility in Fontana, California, will nearly double its existing footprint in the region when it becomes operational in fall 2026. Like the Ohio site, Fontana will run on automation and advanced technology that improves efficiency and continuity of supply.
But the most strategically significant portion of the investment may be taking place in Dothan, Alabama, where Cencora is expanding one of its dedicated specialty pharmaceutical distribution centers. Specialty therapies, including those used in oncology, immunology, and treatments for rare diseases, are rapidly reshaping pharmaceutical demand.
Research cited by Cencora, in a news release, shows that 70% of new medicines launched globally through 2027 are expected to be specialty pharmaceuticals, and half of those new launches are projected to require cold chain storage. Cencora’s expansion will increase refrigerated storage capacity in Dothan by 500 percent and frozen storage by 200 percent, ensuring the facility can handle the rising volume of temperature-sensitive therapies.
Rich Tremonte, Executive Vice President and President of Cencora’s U.S. Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health division, said the expansion is rooted in anticipating customer needs as specialty drugs become more prevalent. “We’re committed to delivering an industry-leading customer experience—and that starts with listening to our customers, anticipating their needs and making strategic investments to ensure we can provide the exceptional service they expect,” Tremonte said. “As demand continues to grow and more specialty pharmaceuticals reach the market, the investments we’re making today will strengthen our ability to support our customers’ current and future needs, enabling them to continue delivering high-quality patient care in their communities.”
For Cencora, the expansion is also a response to the increasing expectations placed on distributors. Pharmacies, physician practices and hospitals are facing cost pressures, shifting patient volumes and intensifying complexity in product handling requirements. Many therapies today cannot be delayed, mishandled or stored incorrectly without compromising patient safety. A more resilient distribution network isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about maintaining uninterrupted care.
Each day, Cencora ships more than five million medications and healthcare products from more than 30 distribution centers across the United States. The company sees this scale as both an advantage and a responsibility, especially as drug shortages and logistical disruptions continue to pose challenges to healthcare providers nationwide.
By committing $1 billion to infrastructure, automation and cold chain advancements, Cencora is positioning itself to handle the next decade of pharmaceutical innovation and the increasingly complex logistics that come with it. As Mauch stated, the goal is clear: “To ensure medications reach patients where and when they need them.”