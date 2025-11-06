Cencora makes $1 billion investment in pharma supply chains

Cencora is betting on the future of pharmaceutical logistics, announcing a $1 billion investment through 2030 to expand and modernize its U.S. distribution infrastructure. This move is not just network growth, but a shift aimed at supporting the rising demand of prescription medications and strengthening the reliability of the supply chain that delivers them.

The cornerstone of the investment is a second national distribution center in Ohio, a 530,000-square-foot facility in Harrison scheduled to be fully operational by spring 2027. Equipped with advanced automation technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotic handling systems, and autonomous mobile robots, the new center is designed to significantly increase Cencora’s storage capacity and throughput.

According to Bob Mauch, Cencora’s President & CEO, in a news release, providers depend on that capability. “Healthcare providers rely on us to provide efficient access to the medications their patients need, and we’re able to deliver on that promise because of the robust distribution infrastructure and operations we’ve built through decades of investment. This investment underscores our commitment to and role in building a resilient pharmaceutical supply chain and in ensuring patients across the United States have timely and reliable access to prescribed medications, where and when they need them.”

The company is also expanding on the West Coast, where a 430,000-square-foot facility in Fontana, California, will nearly double its existing footprint in the region when it becomes operational in fall 2026. Like the Ohio site, Fontana will run on automation and advanced technology that improves efficiency and continuity of supply.