CFI’s Truckload of Treasures Holiday Giving Campaign raises over $40,000

More than 20 charities benefited from CFI’s 27th Annual Truckloads of Treasures Holiday Giving Campaign, which saw associates of TFI International’s (NYSE and TSX: TFII) operating company donate more than $40,000.

“I could not be more proud of our associates and their spirit of giving back to support important community charitable efforts, and in particular, direct support for those who are less fortunate,” Greg Orr, CFI president, said. “If there were ever a year in which we needed to come together over the holidays and bring a little joy, this is the year.”

Truckloads of Treasures was established in 1993. Funds are raised entirely through associate donations. This year offered a new challenge as CFI pivoted away from traditional programs such as bake sales, chili cook-offs, and pie competitions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a virtual donation platform was extended into a 10-week raffle ticket fundraiser and silent auctions.

The campaign contributes to charities nominated by associates and benefits underserved families, children and the elderly during the month of December. Eight charities based in CFI’s headquarters of Joplin, MO, received contributions from Truckloads of Treasures this year.

Among the charities supported this year was the Salvation Army’s Shopping Spree in Joplin, which supports underprivileged children and the elderly by fulfilling holiday wish lists. This year, CFI’s associates raised $14,000 for that cause.

Other Joplin charities supported throughout the year included Joplin Early Childhood, Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, Children’s Haven, Area Agency on Aging Region X, Camp Quality, Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 52, and Joplin Humane Society.

Employees had the opportunity to win prizes including gift cards for retailers such as Target, Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart and Bass Pro Shops, as well as other prizes. All prizes were purchased and donated by CFI’s executive management team, the company said.

CFI sets an annual goal of raising $40,000 in the Truckloads of Treasures campaign and now has raised over $920,000 in the 27-year history of the program.

Since 2015, CFI has been a national sponsor of Holy Joe’s Café, which supplies donated coffee to U.S. troops in over 70 countries. The company donates between $50,000 and $100,000 a year with in-kind transportation, moving coffee supplies to military bases in the continental U.S., which are then shipped to soldiers overseas to give them a small taste of home.

Throughout 2020, CFI contributed in-kind transportation donates valued at more than $63,000 for Holy Joe’s Cafe, Wreaths Across America, Missouri school’s COVID-19 support, and Art Feeds.

Other groups that received financial support from CFI in 2020 include:

