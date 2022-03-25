Challenger Motor Freight, Garner Trucking named top fleets for drivers

Challenger Motor Freight and Garner Trucking have been named the nation’s top fleets for drivers, according to the annual survey and contest conducted by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). The association and CarriersEdge announced the winners of the 14th annual Best Fleets to Drive For contest at this week’s Truckload 2022: Las Vegas conference.

Challenger, based in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, won the title in the large carrier category, which was sponsored by TruckRight. Garner, based in Findlay, Ohio, bested the field in the small carrier category, which was sponsored by Eleos Technologies.

CarriersEdge CEO Jane Jazrawy noted that the winners are seeing clear results from their efforts to improve: Both have turnover under 35% and driver satisfaction above 94%.

“Both of these fleets have been in the top 20 for several years and we’ve seen how they continue to add new things year after year,” said Jazrawy. “With that steady effort, and a collaborative approach that includes drivers in the process, it’s no wonder they’re seeing the results they are.”

At the conference, TCA also inducted eight fleets into the newly launched Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes fleets that have been named a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years or seven consecutive years while winning the overall award.

“The Hall of Fame recognizes fleets demonstrating exceptional performance year after year,” Jazrawy said. “The inaugural entrants have continued to raise the bar for years, and their achievements demonstrate an enviable level of excellence.”

The Hall of Fame is sponsored by EpicVue. The fleets entering the 2022 Best Fleets Hall of Fame are:

Bison Transport Inc. — Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Boyle Transportation — Billerica, Massachusetts.

Central Oregon Truck Company Inc. — Redmond, Oregon.

FTC Transportation Inc. — Oklahoma City.

Grand Island Express — Grand Island, Nebraska.

Halvor Lines Inc. — Superior, Wisconsin.

Nussbaum Transportation Services Inc. — Hudson, Illinois.

Prime Inc. — Springfield, Missouri.

Now in its 14th year, Best Fleets to Drive For is an annual survey and contest that recognizes the North American for-hire trucking companies that provide the best workplace experience for their drivers. Fleets must be nominated by a company driver or independent contractor working with them, after which they are evaluated across a broad range of categories reflecting current best practices in human resources. The top 20 finishers are identified as Best Fleets to Drive For and then categorized according to size. The highest-scoring fleet in each category is named overall winner.

Both fleets have been named to the finalist list of the Best Fleets Top 20 multiple times, but this is the first win for each, TCA noted.

Challenger Motor Freight Inc., with 1,052 drivers, was noted for its range of professional development programs that extend from driver apprenticeship through management training. Its investments in driver efficiency, cybersecurity and military support also helped push it to the front of the pack.

Garner Trucking Inc., with 83 drivers, is well known for its extensive efforts to improve the industry’s image. It also stood out for its new entrant program and diversity efforts, as well as recognition and driver support programs typically only seen in much larger companies.

“Year after year, the overall winners are truly changing the game,” TCA President John Lyboldt said. “It’s imperative that fleets establish driver-centric offerings which attract and retain a skilled workforce, while establishing programs that improve the work-life balance for their employees. Garner Trucking, Inc. and Challenger Motor Freight have done just that.”

The Best Fleets to Drive For survey and contest is open to any for-hire fleet operating 10 or more trucks, regardless of TCA membership status. Nominated fleets are evaluated in areas such as driver compensation, pension and benefits, professional development, driver and community support, and safety record.

The full list of the Best Fleets Top 20 includes:

American Central Transport — Kansas City, Missouri.

Brenny Specialized Inc. — Saint Joseph, Minnesota.

Challenger Motor Freight Inc. — Cambridge, Ontario.

Chief Carriers Inc. — Grand Island, Nebraska.

Continental Express Inc. — Sidney, Ohio.

Decker Truck Line Inc. — Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Erb Transport — New Hamburg, Ontario.

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. — Etobicoke, Ontario.

Fremont Contract Carriers Inc. — Fremont, Nebraska.

Garner Trucking Inc. — Findlay, Ohio.

K&J Trucking Inc. — Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Landstar Transportation Logistics Inc. — Jacksonville, Florida.

Leonard’s Express — Farmington, New York.

Liberty Linehaul Inc. — Ayr, Ontario.

Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc. — Defiance, Ohio.

TLD Logistics Services Inc. — Knoxville, Tennessee.

TransLand — Strafford, Missouri.

TransPro Freight Systems Limited — Milton, Ontario.

Veriha Trucking Inc. — Marinette, Wisconsin.

Wellington Group of Companies — Cambridge, Ontario.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Thomas E. Keller Trucking (No. ), Transportation Services (No. ), Prime Inc. (No. 15), Central Transport (No. 30), Decker Truck Line (No. 102), Halvor Lines (No. 128), Nussbaum Transportation (No. 172), Fremont Contract Carriers (No. 182), Continental Express (No. 188) and American Central Transport (No. 283).