Check Call: It’s time for the coolest tree in town to make a scene

Wednesday is the renowned Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting. The annual production is an entire night of festive celebrations and holiday cheer for all. The tradition goes all the way back to the Great Depression in 1931. Construction workers building Rockefeller Center set up a tree at the site and adorned it with homemade decorations to boost morale and provide hope during dark times.

Fast forward to the tree-lighting ceremony of 2024 and it’s a slightly less modest affair, with a TV special and musical guests.

While everyone is focused on the celebration, getting the tree to Rockefeller Center is a feat of logistics. As far as two to three years out, the process begins. The head gardener at Rockefeller Center scouts Norway spruces in the Northeast that are at least 75 feet tall and 40 feet in diameter. This year the spruce comes from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, lovingly donated by the Albert family.

After the spruce is selected, head gardener Erik Pauze checks in on the tree, helps care for it and ensures it’s perfect before the move to Rockefeller Center.



