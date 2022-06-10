Check Call with Anshu Prasad: Leaves do more than fall

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Anshu Prasad, CEO and co-founder of Leaf Logistics, discuss the importance of creating a reliable transportation network and improving sustainability.

Key quotes from Prasad:

“Shippers need reliability; they need service and cost reliability. Otherwise bad things happen and you’re starting to see some of the earnings from the big companies out there reflect what unreliable transportation costs them in the last year.”

“There is another part of your needs that can be planned. If it can be planned, it should be planned. We’ve built technology at Leaf to understand what parts can be planned, and if you can plan that stuff out you can deliver reliability to both the buyer and the seller and you leave less in your overall transportation portfolio that needs to be fought over.”

“RFPs need to be put into the appropriate context of what your actual shipment needs and capacity needs are. It depends on the part of your supply chain and how you need service and cost to be optimized.”

Also on the podcast is a quick breakdown of rising fuel costs and major retailers complaining about the rise of shipping costs.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

