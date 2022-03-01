  • ITVI.USA
    14,876.470
    215.250
    1.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.875
    0.019
    0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.580
    0.010
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,863.480
    217.100
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.040
    0.140
    4.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.650
    -0.190
    -4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.100
    6.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.710
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.760
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.450
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    130.000
    -17.000
    -11.6%
Check Call

Check Call with David Spencer: February is looking pretty good

The data doesn’t lie and the outlook for 2022

Mary O'Connell
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
1 minute read

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and David Spencer, director of business intelligence at Arrive Logistics, sit down to talk about the newly released market update detailing the freight market’s performance for January and February and what the markets look like for 2022. 

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown on the battle for best coast supremacy. We’re not talking about ’90s rappers anymore, it’s the battle of East Coast vs. West Coast port congestion — equally as thrilling as the rap battle. 

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

